2 missing teens found dead in forest close to Michigan border

(CBS DETROIT) - The bodies of two missing teens were discovered Monday in a Wisconsin forest near the Michigan border.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the bodies found in the Oneida County Forest in Enterprise, Wisconsin, were missing 17-year-old Aiden Grefe and 16-year-old Dakota Brown.

Authorities say they believed exposure was a factor in the deaths of these two Merill teens, but will be determined upon further investigation.

On Monday, April 17, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office asked the public for assistance in locating the two teens, who were last seen together on Sunday, April 16, near State Road 17 and Shingle Mill Road in Harrison, which is in Lincoln County, Wisconsin.

The sheriff's office reported they believed the two teens walked away from the area and were picked up by an unknown person at about 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Several fire departments and state partners helped assist in the search.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office, the Oneida County District Attorney, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln County District Attorney and the Oneida County Medical Examiner's Department are investigating.