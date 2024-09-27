2 missing Michigan kids believed to be in danger were last seen in Midland, police say
(CBS DETROIT) - Two missing children are being sought by Michigan State Police as they are believed to be in danger, police said.
Michigan State Police say the two children, siblings Sebastian Rodriguez, 6, and Theodore Zurawic, 2, were last known to be in the custody of their parents, who have been identified as Noel Schmidt and Nathan Rodriguez.
They were last seen in Midland and may be driving in a white Jeep. Their location is unknown at this time, but they might be heading toward California.
Police say the two children are believed to be in danger, and a court order was issued for them to be turned over to Child Protective Services.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.