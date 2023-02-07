Watch CBS News
Local News

2 Michigan Lottery players win $1M in Monday's Powerball drawing

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Two players in Michigan won $1 million in Monday night's Powerball drawing, as a single ticket in Washington won the $754.6 million jackpot.

The two Michigan players each matched the five white balls drawn Monday night, 05-11-22-23-69, to win $1 million. 

One of the tickets was purchased at the Sav-Way Food Center, located at 2317 West Michigan Ave. in Lansing, and the other ticket was purchased online.

A Waterford woman was the last Michigan player to win a Powerball jackpot. She won a $70 million jackpot on Feb. 12, 2020.

"The lucky $1 million winners should contact the Lottery's Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2, to claim the prizes. Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing," according to Michigan Lottery Connect. 

Powerball drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday each week. 

First published on February 7, 2023 / 9:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.