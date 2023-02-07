2 Michigan Lottery players win $1M in Monday's Powerball drawing

(CBS DETROIT) - Two players in Michigan won $1 million in Monday night's Powerball drawing, as a single ticket in Washington won the $754.6 million jackpot.

The two Michigan players each matched the five white balls drawn Monday night, 05-11-22-23-69, to win $1 million.

One of the tickets was purchased at the Sav-Way Food Center, located at 2317 West Michigan Ave. in Lansing, and the other ticket was purchased online.

A Waterford woman was the last Michigan player to win a Powerball jackpot. She won a $70 million jackpot on Feb. 12, 2020.

"The lucky $1 million winners should contact the Lottery's Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2, to claim the prizes. Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing," according to Michigan Lottery Connect.

Powerball drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday each week.