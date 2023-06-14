2 Michigan donut shops rank among Yelp's top 100 list

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Michigan donut shops ranked among Yelp's list of top 100 donut shops in the United States for 2023.

This is Yelp's second year ranking the country's best donut shops, and two places in Metro Detroit were among the best.

Avon Donuts, located at 45324 Woodward Ave. in Pontiac, ranked at No. 34.

Our Fresh Strawberry Donut with Real Strawberry 🍓 Icing and our Famous Maple Bacon 🥓 These Donuts are what put us on the map!!! Humble and Blessed Posted by AVON DONUTS on Friday, June 2, 2023

In addition, Dom Bakeries, located at 1305 Washtenaw Rd. in Ypsilanti, ranked at No. 72.

The list of best donut shops was compiled from Yelp data, using businesses in the donut category and ranking based on a variety of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews made between Jan. 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

When reviewing the top donut shops, Yelp found the following trends for this year:

Outrageous toppings are more popular than ever across the country

Classics keep donut fans returning to their favorite shops

The top-ranked donut shops sell more than just donuts, such as apple fritters, cinnamon rolls and other baked goods.

To read more about these findings and see the full list, visit here.