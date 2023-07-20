2 Michigan children rescued after found adrift on inflatables

(CBS DETROIT) - Two children were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard last week after they were found on inflatable rafts in Lake Michigan, officials said.

On Monday, July 10, U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee received a report of two children floating adrift near Platte River Point in Lake Michigan.

U.S. Coast Guard Station Frankfort was doing a routine patrol, so they were redirected to locate the children.

The two children were found about one nautical mile offshore. The crew brought the children onboard their boat.

"After battling 6-7 foot seas, they were able to safely get the kids to shore where they met local Park Rangers and were evaluated by EMS," said the U.S. Coast Guard Manistee Station.