Feds: 2 Metro Detroit men arrested for involvement during Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Metro Detroit men were arrested on felony charges after officials say they were part of a group of rioters who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the Justice Department, Kyle Mlynarek, 27, of Redford, is charged with interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Ronald Balhorn, 53, of Garden City, is charged with interfering with law enforcement during civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon.

Federal officials say both men were part of a mob that "illegally massed on the Northwest lawn of the Capitol grounds" and "attempted to prevent a group of officers from responding to the Lower West Terrace."

Court documents show that after an altercation with a Capitol officer on the Upper North Terrace, Mlynarek and Balhorn reportedly entered the Capitol and remained in the building for nearly half an hour. Balhorn was carrying a wooden club or stick, and Mlynarek posted photos of himself and Balhorn in the building on social media, according to federal officials.

Amid an ongoing investigation, both men were arrested on Wednesday.

Officials say more than 950 people have been arrested in all 50 states in the two years.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department announced it filed charges against Isaac Thomas, 20, of Flint, and Christina Legros, 22, of Beaverton, for their involvement in the riot.

Federal officials say Thomas and Legros also entered the Capitol and got into a physical altercation with officers. Thomas allegedly used a flagpole against an officer during the breach.