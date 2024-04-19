2 men killed following early morning shooting in Inkster

Road closures ahead of 2024 NFL Draft, Ascension St. John ER workers on strike and more top stories

Road closures ahead of 2024 NFL Draft, Ascension St. John ER workers on strike and more top stories

Road closures ahead of 2024 NFL Draft, Ascension St. John ER workers on strike and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Inkster police say two men were killed following a shooting early Friday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Henry Ruff Road around 12:55 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old male and a 33-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

The two men were taken to an area hospital, where they died as a result of their injuries.

Inkster police have turned over the investigation to Michigan State Police.

"We are deeply saddened by this devastating event and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims," said Inkster Chief of Police Tamika Jenkins. "We are committed to using all available resources to solve this crime and ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions."

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Inkster police or Michigan State Police.