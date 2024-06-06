Watch CBS News
2 men critically injured after tree falls on their vehicles during storm in Michigan

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men are in critical condition after their cars were hit by a tree that fell during Wednesday's severe storm in Southeast Michigan.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m., the men were traveling on South Duck Lake Road, south of Livingston Road, in Highland Township. 

higland-crash-2.jpg
Oakland County Sheriff's Office

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a Columbus, Ohio man, 35, was driving southbound on South Duck Lake Road in a 2015 Hino box truck subcontracted by the U.S. Postal Service when a large tree on the west side of the road fell on the cab of the truck.

This caused the truck to go off the road and into some trees. 

After the tree hit the truck, it also hit the roof of a 2018 Ford F-150 truck that was being driven by 23-year-old man from Highland Township. 

highland-crash-1.jpg
Oakland County Sheriff's Office

Both of the drivers were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. Authorities say both men appeared to be wearing their seatbelts, and alcohol didn't appear to be a factor in the incident. 

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

First published on June 6, 2024 / 2:59 PM EDT

