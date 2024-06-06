2 men critically injured after tree falls on their vehicles during storm in Michigan

Livonia 2-year-old killed in tornado, Michigan Central concert and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men are in critical condition after their cars were hit by a tree that fell during Wednesday's severe storm in Southeast Michigan.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m., the men were traveling on South Duck Lake Road, south of Livingston Road, in Highland Township.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a Columbus, Ohio man, 35, was driving southbound on South Duck Lake Road in a 2015 Hino box truck subcontracted by the U.S. Postal Service when a large tree on the west side of the road fell on the cab of the truck.

This caused the truck to go off the road and into some trees.

After the tree hit the truck, it also hit the roof of a 2018 Ford F-150 truck that was being driven by 23-year-old man from Highland Township.

Both of the drivers were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. Authorities say both men appeared to be wearing their seatbelts, and alcohol didn't appear to be a factor in the incident.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.