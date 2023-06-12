2 men charged in armed robbery, shooting at Warren dispensary

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men were charged in connection with an armed robbery and a shooting at a Warren dispensary.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Lavall Perkins, 64, and Michael Graham, 48, both from Eastpointe, are charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and felony firearm.

Perkins was arraigned in 37th District Court and received a $500,000 cash/surety bond, while Graham received a $600,000 bond. If released, both men must wear a GPS tether, possess no firearms and surrender all firearms to the Warren Police Department. Graham, who prosecutors say worked at the dispensary, is also ordered to have no contact with the business.

Lavall Perkins, 64, and Michael Graham, 48, both from Eastpointe, are charged in connection with an armed robbery and shooting at a Warren dispensary. Macomb County Jail

Prosecutors say on June 9, Perkins and an unidentified suspect shot through the door of the business, striking the victim. After unlocking the door and entering the dispensary, the unidentified suspect allegedly shot at the victim again, according to a press release. The suspects then stole the safe before fleeing in a Chevy Tahoe driven by Graham.

"I am committed to upholding justice and safeguarding our communities. Together with the Warren Police Department, we will ensure that the perpetrators face the consequences of their violent deeds, sending a clear message that our community will not tolerate such cowardly acts," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 20 and a preliminary exam is scheduled for June 27.