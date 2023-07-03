2 men arrested after caught with drugs, cash at Macomb Township apartment complex

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men, ages 29 and 25, are in custody after authorities found drugs and cash outside of a Macomb Township apartment complex.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were patrolling the Northport Apartments on July 1 when they spotted the 25-year-old from Roseville standing outside of a grey Mercedes SUV with headlights and interior lights on. The 29-year-old from Shelby Township was in the driver's seat of the SUV.

Authorities say the 25-year-old began frantically picking up pills off the ground. About $2,000 wrapped in a rubber band was found with him. Drugs, including Xanax and Adderall, were found in his backpack.

Additionally, deputies found a large amount of cash in the driver's side door and a "white powdery substance" on the seat.

Both men, who are at the Macomb County Jail, are awaiting arraignment.