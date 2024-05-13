2 killed in rollover crash after SUV launched to other side of I-275

Warming into the 80s! NEXT Weather Forecast (5/13/2024)

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people died in a rollover crash on Sunday afternoon after a driver lost control and went over a Michigan freeway's median, state police said.

At 3:20 a.m. on May 12, the Detroit Regional Communications Center received reports of a traffic crash on the freeway near Ann Arbor Trail. When local police arrived, they requested assistance from Michigan State Police.

Police say a Jasper woman, 46, driving a Ford Edge, was heading south on I-275 when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed the median and back up the embankment on the northbound side.

The car was launched onto the northbound side and rolled over, state police said.

A driver in a Buick LaCrosse heading northbound struck the rolled-over vehicle.

Police say the Jasper woman and a 21-year-old passenger from Canton were pronounced dead. The driver in the Buick sustained minor injuries.

"Currently it has not been determined why the driver left the roadway," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "Unfortunately, neither the driver nor the passenger who died in the crash were wearing their seatbelts."