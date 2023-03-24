2 killed in Detroit house fire

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people died in a house fire on Detroit's east side early Friday morning, the Detroit Fire Department said.

The fire started just after 5 a.m. on Friday, March 24, at a house in the 3400 block of Kirby St.

According to Detroit Fire Chief Harris, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 50s were killed in the fire. The home sustained significant damage.

The Detroit Fire Department has not yet given an update on what caused the fire.

No other information has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.