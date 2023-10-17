Watch CBS News
2 killed after home explosion in northern Michigan

LOVELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man and a woman in their 70s died after a home explosion in northern Michigan over the weekend. 

According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, at about 4:11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, deputies responded to a report of a house collapsing on Fruit Farm Road in Lovells Township. 

When they arrived, first responders quickly discovered the house had exploded, not collapsed. 

Authorities believe the house explosion is believed to have been caused by a gas leak inside the home. 

A 71-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman were inside the home at the time of the explosion. They were pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived.

No other information has been released, but the sheriff's office says foul play is not believed to be a factor. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

