2 killed, 2 injured in shooting on Detroit's west side

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people are dead, and two are injured after a shooting on Detroit's west side Sunday evening.

The incident happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, at a house in the 8600 block of Rosemont.

Police say there was a disturbance involving young individuals brandishing weapons, and hours later, a neighbor who lived across the street told them to leave and put the guns away.

The situation escalated, a physical altercation ensued and then the shooting happened.

In total, four people were shot, two of which were killed. The two individuals were men in their 30s.

One person is in critical condition, and another is in serious condition. Both of the injured individuals are male teens, according to Detroit police.

Police are looking for one suspect in connection to this incident. Authorities say the individual left the scene in a Jeep.