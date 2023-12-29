Watch CBS News
2 Inkster police officers injured in crash

By Joseph Buczek

INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two Inkster police officers and a third person were injured in a crash in Inkster Friday afternoon. 

According to Michigan State Police, the officers were traveling southbound on Beech Daly when they hit a Toyota that was making a left (westbound) onto Norfolk Street. Troopers say the officers were driving over the speed limit. 

The two officers and the driver of the Toyota were taken to an area hospital and are in stable condition, MSP says. 

Troopers say all three were wearing seatbelts, and impairment is not believed to be a factor. 

"Our reconstruction team will be conducting vehicle inspections and finishing up their investigation," Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement. "We believe the use of seatbelts kept the injuries to all of the occupants minor and serves as a reminder to all of us, wear your seatbelt."  

