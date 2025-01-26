Man and woman injured in shooting on Detroit's west side
(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are working to learn more about a shooting on the city's west side that seriously injured a man and a woman Saturday night.
Authorities say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Dexter Avenue and Lothrop Street.
The man and woman, both in their 30s, were taken to the hospital.
A frame from video taken near the scene shortly after shows what appears to be a red SUV that collided with a tree.
The Detroit Police Department is working to learn about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Earlier Saturday, three people were shot in Dearborn Heights. Police there say that shooting happened around 1 a.m. on the 23000 block of North Brookside Drive.
It's unknown if arrests have been made in either incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.