2 injured in early morning crash on eastbound I-96 near Schaefer in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) — Two people were hospitalized Tuesday following an early morning crash on eastbound I-96 in Detroit.
The crash happened around 5:35 a.m. Tuesday on eastbound I-96 near Schaefer Highway. According to Michigan State Police, a disabled Chevrolet Cruze with no lights on was blocking the left lane when it was struck by a Jeep Wagoneer.
When troopers arrived, they found the driver of the Cruze, a 31-year-old Detroit man, unresponsive. He was taken to an area hospital. The driver of the Wagoneer, a 51-year-old from Canton, was also taken to the hospital.
MSP says neither driver was wearing a seat belt during the crash.
"Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "We have seen a drop in seatbelt use from 97.9% in 2009 to 92% this year. Anytime you get into your car, make sure you buckle up."