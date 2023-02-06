Watch CBS News
2 in custody after shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting on Saturday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened on southbound M-10 at Linwood Street.

Troopers responded to reports of shots fired, and when they arrived at the location, the victim provided a license plate and said he thought the suspect vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland Streets.

Police located the vehicle and said the individuals matched the description they were given. 

They found a pistol in one of the suspect's waistbands.

The two suspects were arrested and taken into custody. 

