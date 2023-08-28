2 in custody after meth bust in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been charged in connection to a meth bust at a Port Huron Township motel, officials said.

Crystal Shafer, 41, of Fort Gratiot (left) and Jonathan Washington, 44, of Port Huron (right) St. Clair County Sheriff's Office

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, a traffic stop was conducted, and the vehicle's occupant was arrested. The arrest led the St. Clair County Drug Task Force to search a room at a motel in Port Huron Township.

When authorities searched the room, they seized a "dealer quantity of methamphetamine."

Jonathan Washington, 44, of Port Huron, and Crystal Shafer, 41, of Fort Gratiot, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house and as habitual offenders.

Shafer is being held on a $10,000 bond and Washington his being held on a $15,000 bond. Both at at St. Clair County Intervention and Detention Center.