2 drivers killed in vehicle crash in Macomb Township

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two drivers were killed after crashing head-on in Macomb Township.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, in the area of North Avenue and Indian Trail.

Authorities say a white GMC van was traveling north on North Avenue and a red Dodge Ram was traveling south on the same street when the vehicles collided.

Both male drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Dodge Ram was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The sheriff's office says it is not yet known if both drivers were wearing seat belts or if drugs or alcohol were factors.

The crash is under investigation.