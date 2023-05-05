2 Detroit men charged after 44 pounds of fentanyl seized at Chicago Midway Airport

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Detroit men have been charged after authorities seized over 44 pounds of fentanyl at Chicago Midway International Airport, the Drug Enforcement Administration announced Thursday.

Jamire Holingshed, 26, and Robert Lewis, 24, both of Detroit, have been charged with manufacture-delivery of more than 900 grams of fentanyl.

A Cook County judge set bail for each individual at $1,555,500.

A DEA investigation revealed Holingshed and Lewis had traveled from Los Angeles to Chicago in possession of illicit narcotics and were scheduled to travel the same way on May 2.

Then on May 2, several DEA officers intercepted luggage belonging to the two men at Chicago Midway International Airport. The men were also intercepted when they arrived at the baggage claim area.

Officials say Holingshed and Lewis consented to a search of their luggage. Authorities found 10 kilograms of fentanyl in each of their checked bags.