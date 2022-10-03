2 dead, 3 injured in crash on Detroit's east side

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people are dead and three others were injured in a crash on Detroit's east side early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Conner Street and Mack Avenue. Police say a black Dodge Caliber was allegedly pulling out of the driveway of a restaurant and failed to yield, striking a black Jeep.

Two women inside the Dodge Caliber were killed in the crash while the driver was critically injured. Two other people inside the Caliber sustained serious injuries but are expected to be okay.

The driver of the Jeep was uninjured. No other information was released.

