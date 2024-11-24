2 children dead, 3 other people injured in Canton Township fire

Over 30 DPD officers without active licenses, Prosecutors agree to work with Michigan AG, more stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Two children are dead and three other people are injured after a fire in Canton Township Sunday evening, safety officials say.

Police and fire crews were called to a residence in Glen Ridge Manufactured Home Community on Haggerty Road around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a fire.

The Canton Public Safety Department says responding crews found a home completely consumed by flames, with two adults and two children outside. A third child was rescued from inside the home.

All five were taken to the hospital, where two children died, authorities say. The third child was in critical, but stable condition Sunday night.

Canton officials say the two adults, identified as the children's parents, are in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest.