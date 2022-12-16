2 brothers get life for slayings of Michigan woman, daughter

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Two brothers have been sentenced to life in prison for the 2013 slayings of a Detroit-area woman and her 11-year-old daughter found brutally stabbed to death in their apartment.

A Macomb County judge sentenced Tony Johnson, 43, and Henry Johnson, 38, on Thursday to life without parole. The brothers were convicted in November on two counts each of premediated first-degree murder and premeditated felony murder.

The bodies of Tina Geiger, 47, and her daughter, Kristine "Krissy" Geiger, were found in their Clinton Township apartment in July 2013. Tina Geiger suffered about 60 stab wounds, while Krissy had more than 20 stab wounds and had also been sexually assaulted.

After the cold case was reopened in 2019, investigators found that a bloody palm print and DNA found on Krissy matched Tony Johnson. Henry Johnson was linked to blood found in a stairwell in the apartment building and prosecutors said a form of DNA under Krissy's fingernails matched one or both of the brothers.

Investigators believed the brothers had walked the victims home from a convenience store, sexually assaulted the girl and then fatally stabbed both victims.

Tina Geiger's sister, Rebeckka Mustaffa, told the court Thursday that the the killings of her sister and niece had left her without her family, the Detroit Free Press reported.

"They were just ripped from my heart from these two monsters who did the brutal crime," she said.