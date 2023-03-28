2 American bald eagles seen nesting in Shelby Township park

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two American bald eagles were recently spotted in Holland Ponds Park in Shelby Township.

Local nature photographers saw the birds and took photographs of them. Officials say that based on the activities and behaviors of the two birds, they believe the birds are nesting and getting ready for juvenile eagles, also known as eaglets.

Officials remind residents to stay more than 330 feet from the nest and that drones are prohibited within 1,000 feet of the nest per federal regulations.

"Wildlife photographer and bald eagle observer Joan Bonin reported that the eagles have been seen sitting low in the nest, appearing to roll egg(s) and change guard, a sign they are incubating eggs," said Elizabeth "Lizzy" Schultz, Nature Center Coordinator for Shelby Township Parks, Recreation and Maintenance. "Typically, one to three eggs are laid as early as January, hatching in about five weeks. The chicks take flight at about 3 months old and look nothing like adults. Juveniles are solid brown with mottled white areas underneath their wings. They do not gain their iconic white head and tail until they are about 5 years old."

To offer an opportunity for people to see the two bald eagles, Scultz and Bonin are leading a free guided hike on Saturday, April 8.

The hike will happen from 2 to 3 p.m. and those looking to participate are asked to meet at Holland Ponds at 50385 Ryan Road at 2 p.m.

Those planning on participating are reminded to dress for the weather, wear proper footwear and to bring binoculars if they have them. The Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center will provide a limited amount of binoculars.

"This is truly a success story considering both the park location and the species involved," Schultz said. "The area now known as Holland Ponds was deemed a superfund site by the EPA due to contamination by hazardous waste from the adjacent former G&H landfill company. Around this time, the bald eagle nearly went extinct because of human persecution and DDT poisoning. In 1961, Michigan had only 52 active bald eagle nests. All of that has changed thanks to federal, state, and local conservation and habitat restoration initiatives."

Anyone with questions about the eagles or how to view them can contact the Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center at 586-323-2478 during business hours or by emailing naturecenter@shelbytwp.org.