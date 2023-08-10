2 arrested after state police heard shots fired while conducting a traffic stop in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men have been arrested after police heard shots fired and were led on a chase in Detroit Wednesday evening, state police said.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, troopers were conducting a traffic stop at Davison Road and Petoskey Avenue.

Metro South troopers were on a traffic stop at Davison Rd and Petoskey Ave. when they heard shots fired in close proximity to their stop.

During this stop, they heard shots fired in the area and saw two men, one of which had a rifle. The two men then ran away, and troopers saw them driving away at a high speed in a white Ford Escape.

Troopers tried to stop the vehicle, and when the driver didn't stop, troopers used a Precision Immobilization Technique (P.I.T.) to stop the vehicle.

Both men tried to run away from the vehicle but were arrested without incident. According to Michigan State Police, the driver, a 23-year-old from Detroit, and the passenger, who is also the shooter in this case, a 19-year-old, were taken to the Detroit Detention Center.

Authorities recovered a rifle from the vehicle and said the victim in the shooting, a 27-year-old, was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed a vehicle with the same description was also connected to a shooting earlier that day.

"Great job by both of these troopers to take these two dangerous suspects off our streets," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "We will continue to work with our policing partners across the state to make sure Michigan is a place where everyone can feel safe and secure."