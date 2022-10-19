2 Alpena men charged with murder in deaths of 2 women

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men have been charged in connection with the murder of two women who disappeared from the Alpena area over a year ago, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday.

According to the news release, Brad Srebnik, 36, of Alpena, is accused of murdering 17-year-old Brynn Bills in August 2021.

Joshua Wirgau and Srebnik are both accused of murdering Abby Hill, 34, in 2021 to prevent her from revealing information about the murder of Bills.

"There is no charge or punishment that will alleviate the grief felt by the families and loved ones of these two women, but I am committed to holding responsible their killers and will exhaust all resources to see justice delivered," said Nessel. "This case requires exceptional resources, and I am happy to lend the support and services of my department to the community to prosecute this case. I am dedicated to this partnership with Prosecutor Muszynski, and I am committed to seeing justice delivered to the families of Brynn Bills and Abby Hill."

Srebnik is charged with:

One count of first-degree premeditated homicide for the murder of Brynn Bills, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole;



One count of first-degree premeditated homicide for the murder of Abby Hill, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole;

One count of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body for the burying of Brynn Bills, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years;

One count of felony firearm – second offense, using a firearm in the commissioning of a felony, five years consecutive to any underlying charges;

One count of felony firearm possession, a felony with a maximum sentence of five years.

Wirgau is charged with:

One count of first-degree premeditated homicide for the murder of Abby Hill, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole;

One count of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body for the burying of Brynn Bills, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years;

One count of being an accessary after the fact to a felony for the hiding of Brynn Bills' body, a felony carrying a maximum sentence of five years;

One count of felony firearm possession, a felony carrying a maximum sentence of five years;

One count of felony firearm – second offense notice, using a firearm in the commissioning of a felony, five years consecutive to any underlying charges.

Both men are set to be arraigned on Oct. 20.

MSP opened an investigation in August 2021 after Bills disappeared. Detectives discovered that Srebnik, Wirgau, and Hill were involved.

Police say both eyewitnesses and messages on Facebook Messenger revealed the Hill picked Bills up early on Aug. 2, 2021, and allegedly Srebnik killed Bills and her body was buried in the backyard of Wigau's residence.

In addition to this, police say the three of them were dropped off at a remote location in Alpena, where police believe Hill was killed to avoid sharing information about the murder of Bills.

Both Wirgau and Srebnik are currently serving time for felony firearm possession charges.