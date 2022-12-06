40 affordable housing units brought to Southwest Detroit after renovation of 2 apartment buildings

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Southwest Solutions announced that renovation is complete on two historic apartment buildings in Southwest Detroit, bringing 40 units of affordable housing to the city.

The Savannah Apartments, 250 W. Grand Blvd., is the other historic apartment building rehabbed by Southwest Housing Solutions, and was the site of today's press conference. Both buildings feature 20 apartments offered at rates of 60 percent area median income and below. City of Detroit

The Savannah and Wilshire apartment buildings are located at 250 W. Grand Blvd. and 33 W. Grand Blvd.

Neither of the 20-unit buildings have been renovated since the 1990s.

"The Hubbard-Richard neighborhood, like many others in Detroit, has experienced quite a renaissance over the past two decades," said Sean de Four, president and CEO of Southwest Solutions. "We're proud of role Southwest Solutions played in helping to kick start the revitalization of this area when we first renovated the Savannah and Wilshire over 20 years ago. And, we're even more proud today that we have secured an affordable option for Detroiters who want to live in this neighborhood, for another generation."

The Savannah was built in 1926. It was last renovated in 1999 and includes three studios, 15 one-bedroom units, two two bedroom units.

According to news release from the city of Detroit, all of the units will be at 60% area median income, with a studio being $940 a month, a one-bedroom being $1,007 and a two-bedroom being $1,209 for a month.

The Wilshire Apartments, 388 W. Grand Blvd., is one of two buildings rehabbed by Southwest Housing Solutions, the development arm of Southwest Solutions. Both buildings are 100 percent deeply affordable housing, and will have that affordability guaranteed for the next 50 years. City of Detroit

The Wilshire was also built in 1926 and features four units that are at 50% area median income and 16 at 60% area median income.

This means that rent will be as low as $783 a month for a studio and $839 a month for a one-bedroom. There are seven studios and 13 one-bedrooms.

Officials say each of the 40 units received new:

kitchen countertops, appliances, flooring and fixtures

bathroom countertops, flooring and fixtures

upgraded HVAC systems

electrical and plumbing upgrades

During the renovation, residents were temporarily relocated, and will be able to move back into the Savannah moving back this month and the Wilshire at the end of January.

The renovations are part of a $7.8 million investment into the Hubbard-Richard community.