2 adults, 1 teen charged in Detroit triple shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Three people, including a 15-year-old boy, are charged in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured two others in Detroit.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, 25-year-old Alexis Childs, 26-year-old Elisha Dejuan Hill, and the juvenile are charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three counts of felony firearm. Childs and Hill appeared for arraignment on July 29 and were remanded to jail.

Alexis Childs (left) and Elisha Hill are charged in connection with a triple shooting in Detroit. A 15-year-old boy was also charged. Detroit Police Department

The 15-year-old is charged as an adult designated, meaning that if convicted, the judge can sentence him as a juvenile, an adult, or a juvenile with an adult sentence if not rehabilitated.

"There is no amount of imagination that can account for the facts of this case that included a triple shooting. Once again, the answer to an alleged dispute results in a flurry of bullets from multiple people and the result is deadly," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Prosecutors allege on July 22, the suspects fired shots from their vehicle in the 17710 block of Chandler Park Drive.

A 26-year-old and an 18-year-old were hit and taken to a hospital for treatment. A third victim, 26-year-old Thomas Davis, was also taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release.

Police arrested Childs on July 24, and Hill and the teen two days later.

A probable cause conference for Childs and Hill is scheduled for Aug. 7, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 14. The juvenile is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Aug. 8.