193 Michigan schools recognized for cardiac emergency preparedness efforts

(CBS DETROIT) - Schools in Michigan are being recognized for their cardiac emergency preparedness efforts and will receive the MI HEARTSafe award for the 2021-2022 school year, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.

State health officials, along with the Michigan Department of Education, the American Heart Association, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Michigan Department of Education (MDE), American Heart Association, Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) and Michigan Alliance for Prevention of Sudden Cardiac Death of the Young (MAP-SCDY) will celebrate these designations in-person on Nov. 10.

The schools are being recognized for their efforts to hold activities that prepare for cardiac emergencies. According to the MDHHS, to receive the MI HEARTSafe designation, here is what schools must have:

A written medical emergency response plan and team that can respond to an emergency during school hours and after-school activities and sports.

Current CPR/AED certification of at least 10% of staff and 50% of coaches, including 100% of head varsity coaches and physical education staff.

Accessible, properly maintained and inspected AEDs with signs identifying locations.

Annual cardiac emergency response drills.

Pre-participation sports screening of all student athletes using the current physical and history form endorsed by MHSAA.

"Sudden cardiac death claims the lives of more than 300 Michigan children and young adults every year," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "Having schools prepared for cardiac emergencies can help decrease the number of these tragedies and prepare school employees to have the training necessary to respond in a timely manner and avert what could be a life-threatening situation. We encourage all schools to apply for a HEARTSafe certification."

Health officials say that 63 of the schools are receiving this award for the first time.

This is the ninth year of the program, and MI HEARTSafe designation lasts for three years.

For more information on the MI HEARTSafe program and a list of the schools, visit here.