18-year-old woman in critical condition after hit by truck in Detroit

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating after someone struck an 18-year-old woman with their vehicle and then drove away early Sunday morning.

white-ram-hit-and-run-det.jpg
Detroit police are investigating a hit-and-run incident near Ford Road and Brace Street that left an 18-year-old woman with critical injuries.

At 5:12 a.m., the 18-year-old was near Ford Road and Brace Street when she was hit by a white Ram truck that had a temporary license plate. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Ford Road.

Police say the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she is in critical condition. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up or DetroitRewards.tv.

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

First published on June 26, 2024 / 6:55 AM EDT

