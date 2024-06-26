18-year-old woman in critical condition after hit by truck in Detroit

Lawsuit filed over 2021 Detroit-area flooding, Ford recalls 500K trucks and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating after someone struck an 18-year-old woman with their vehicle and then drove away early Sunday morning.

Detroit police are investigating a hit-and-run incident near Ford Road and Brace Street that left an 18-year-old woman with critical injuries.

At 5:12 a.m., the 18-year-old was near Ford Road and Brace Street when she was hit by a white Ram truck that had a temporary license plate. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Ford Road.

Police say the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up or DetroitRewards.tv.