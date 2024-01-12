18-year-old pedestrian killed in St. Clair County crash

(CBS DETROIT) - An 18-year-old was killed in a St. Clair County crash Thursday evening, the sheriff's office said.

At about 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 11, authorities responded to Gratiot Road near the Pinewood on the Lakes community after receiving a report of the crash.

Authorities say a driver in a 2012 Ford Escape was heading on Gratiot Road when they hit a man walking on the road.

The 18-year-old Columbus Township pedestrian died on the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the Escape are cooperating with the investigation. They were not injured in the crash.

Gratiot Road was closed for hours when the sheriff's office was investigating.

Authorities do not believe alcohol or speed was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.