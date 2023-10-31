18-year-old cancer survivor gets experience of lifetime at Ford Field

(CBS DETROIT) - "It's a great time to be in Detroit," says 18-year-old cancer survivor Ryan Newland.

Newland experienced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity Monday evening, getting the opportunity to experience his favorite team from the field.

It was in May that he had a cancerous tumor removed from his brain stem.

"Everything is slowly coming back," Newland said.

Doctors discovered the tumor after Newland found himself experiencing constant headaches. He had it promptly removed, but his speech and vision were damaged, keeping him off the football field during his senior year at Orchard View High School in Muskegon.

"We told one another that we were going to make this a fun day because all the time in Detroit here that we spent was all illness," says Newlands grandmother Sharon and Jack Richards. They were at his side during his treatment, just like they were outside of Ford Filed on Monday.

They spent five days a week at Detroit medical facilities for therapy while Newland worked to get back to where he is today, in remission.

"Just be grateful for everything. I mean, I'm already a pretty grateful and a humble person, but just appreciate what you have and the loved ones you have because it's truly amazing," said Newland.