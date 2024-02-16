17-year-old found dead inside vehicle on Detroit's east side

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 16, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was found dead inside a vehicle early Friday morning on Detroit's east side.

At about 1:34 a.m., police responded to the DPD's Shotspotter in the area of Mack Avenue and Balfour Street, between Alter Road and East Outer Drive.

The teen was found fatally shot inside the car.

Police did not have any further information available at this time.