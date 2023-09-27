17 cats rescued from Ann Arbor parking lot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Seventeen cats were found in distress in a parking lot near an apartment complex in Ann Arbor, the Humane Society of Huron Valley announced Tuesday.

The cats were found in a parking lot near the Owl Creek Apartments. They were discovered in distress, and the shelter says they have several medical needs, including severe eye issues and skin conditions.

"Our primary concern is the welfare of these sweet, beautiful kitties who have endured so much," says Tanya Hilgendorf, HSHV's CEO and President. "Abandoning animals is not only illegal but also inhumane. We are very grateful to all the caring people who look out for innocent animals."

The shelter says they will rehabilitate the cats, which range in age from five months to five years old, and then rehome them once they are ready for adoption.

An investigation is ongoing regarding this abandonment situation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the shelter's cruelty and rescue team by calling 734-661-3512 or online at http://hshv.org/report.

For more information on the cats and how to support them, visit here.