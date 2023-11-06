Dearborn teen killed, another injured in rollover crash on I-96 in Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old from Dearborn was killed, and another teen was critically injured in a rollover crash on I-96 Sunday afternoon.

At about 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, state police responded to eastbound I-96 near Fullerton Avenue after receiving reports of a rollover crash involving one car.

A preliminary investigation shows that a 16-year-old driver from Dearborn was driving at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle when attempting to take a curve.

The vehicle then ran up the embankment, struck a utility pole and started to roll.

According to MSP, the 16-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle while it was rolling. The passenger is currently in critical condition.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The freeway was closed while authorities investigated.