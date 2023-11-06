Watch CBS News
Local News

Dearborn teen killed, another injured in rollover crash on I-96 in Detroit

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old from Dearborn was killed, and another teen was critically injured in a rollover crash on I-96 Sunday afternoon. 

At about 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, state police responded to eastbound I-96 near Fullerton Avenue after receiving reports of a rollover crash involving one car. 

A preliminary investigation shows that a 16-year-old driver from Dearborn was driving at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle when attempting to take a curve. 

The vehicle then ran up the embankment, struck a utility pole and started to roll. 

According to MSP, the 16-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle while it was rolling. The passenger is currently in critical condition. 

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. 

The freeway was closed while authorities investigated. 

First published on November 6, 2023 / 9:40 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.