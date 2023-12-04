16-year-old boy found dead in Oakland County pond

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old boy's body was found in an Oakland County pond Sunday night, hours after he fled police officers.

The body was found at about 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, in a small pond near Highland Road and Maple Heights Drive in White Lake Township.

White Lake police say at about 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, they were called to the Tractor Supply Co. at 10150 Highland Road for an alarm that went off.

When an officer arrived, they saw two males climbing down from the roof. After they saw the officer, they ran away from the scene.

One of the individuals was taken into custody, and the second fled into a wooded area. Additional officers and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Canine Team arrived, but they did not locate him.

Then, at about 1:45 p.m., officers were called to the home of the second individual, as he was reported missing after he failed to return home. He was identified as a 16-year-old boy from White Lake Township.

Authorities began to search the surrounding area for the teen.

Hours later, at around 10 p.m., his body was found in the pond.

No other information has been released at this time.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the teen's death.