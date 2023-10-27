15-year-old shot on Detroit's east side, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 15-year-old is hospitalized after he was shot Thursday night in Detroit.

The shooting happened at about 7:47 p.m. in the 12800 block of Kelly. Police say an unknown suspect shot fired shots in the area of a park, striking the teen.

The teen was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing as police search for the suspect.

Police did not release any additional information.