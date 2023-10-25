Watch CBS News
Macomb County teen arraigned on multiple charges in armed robbery of cannabis delivery drivers

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old has been arraigned on charges in connection to the armed robbery of multiple cannabis dispensary delivery drivers, officials announced.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the 15-year-old from Clinton Township was arraigned on three counts of armed robbery and two counts of felony firearm and is being charged as an adult.

The teen allegedly robbed cannabis dispensary delivery drivers on three separate occasions in October.

The 15-year-old was given a $300,000 cash/surety bond and must also have a mental health evaluation, no contact with the victims and was ordered to wear a steel-cuff GPS tether if released. 

"The safety of our community remains our top priority," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "Unfortunately, this person has made bad decisions putting our community at risk and will have to face the consequences."

First published on October 25, 2023 / 2:17 PM

