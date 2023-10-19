14-year-old injured after accidentally shooting himself in Canton Township, police say

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 14-year-old boy is hurt after accidentally shooting himself on Thursday in Canton Township.

At about 1 p.m., police were called to an apartment complex near Warren and Lilley roads. Police found the teen with a gunshot wound to his face. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the teen was home alone but was able to contact a neighbor who called 911.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, such as how the teen had access to the gun, are under investigation.

"I would like to take this opportunity to emphasize the importance of responsible firearms ownership and storage," said Police Chief Chad Baugh. "Ensuring that firearms are securely stored in homes away from children or unauthorized users is essential in preventing tragedies such as this. The Canton Police Department has free gun locks available to the public, available at either the front desk or Records Bureau."