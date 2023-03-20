14 puppies, 1 adult dog rescued from house fire in Eastpointe

14 puppies and one adult dog were rescued from a house fire in Eastpointe. Eastpointe Fire Department

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Firefighters rescued 14 puppies and one adult dog after a house caught fire in Eastpointe on Sunday morning.

Eastpointe firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 23000 block of Rosalin Ave. at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, March 19.

Once they arrived at the scene, crews encountered a well-involved basement fire, according to the Eastpointe Fire Department.

In addition, a first alarm assignment was called for due to staffing levels.

Authorities rescued 14 puppies and one adult dog from the house. There were no injuries reported.

The Eastpointe Fire Department thanked the Warren, St. Clair Shores and Roseville fire departments for assisting.