Watch CBS News
Local News

13-year-old boy charged for making threat against Mt. Clemens elementary school

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 19, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 19, 2023 03:47

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 13-year-old boy is charged after officials say he threatened an elementary school in Mt. Clemens.

Macomb County prosecutors charged the teen with making a school threat. He was arraigned Tuesday and was denied bond. He was also ordered to receive a mental health evaluation.

Officials say on Sept. 16, the teen allegedly left a threatening message on the school's voicemail.

"My office has a zero-tolerance policy for all school threats, and we aim to address not only the immediate legal concerns but also the underlying issues that may have led to this unfortunate situation. Our community's safety and the welfare of our youth remain paramount," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.  

First published on September 19, 2023 / 6:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.