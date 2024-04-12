13 firearms intercepted at Detroit Metro Airport during first quarter of 2024, TSA says

James Crumbley's jailhouse phone calls released, final beam up on Hudson tower and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers intercepted 13 firearms at Detroit Metro Airport in the first quarter of 2024.

The data from this quarter, which ended on March 31, shows a decline from the same period last year, when 26 arms were intercepted.

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger's carry-on bag at Detroit Metro Airport on April 9. TSA

There were separate incidents on April 4, 9, and 11 in which firearms were found in passengers' carry-on bags during the X-ray screenings. Wayne County Airport Police responded and confiscated the weapon in each incident.

"Nationwide, 1,503 firearms at airports were detected at security checkpoints during the first quarter of the year," TSA officials said in a release. "This total represents an average of 16.5 firearms per day detected at TSA checkpoints, comparable to firearm detections during the same time period in 2023, when TSA officers intercepted 1,508 firearms at airport security checkpoints, an average of 16.8 firearm catches per day."

In 2023 and 2024, more than 93% of the firearms were loaded.

TSA officials say that the number of people screened at TSA checkpoints in the first quarter increased from more than 191 million in 2023 to more than 206 million in 2024.

"While it is certainly promising that the rate of passengers bringing firearms to the checkpoint has decreased, one firearm at the checkpoint is too many," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "The demand for air travel is as strong as ever, and security is always our number one priority. Every time we discover a firearm at the checkpoint, the security screening process is slowed down for all. Traveling with a firearm is allowed and it must be packed properly as checked baggage and declared to the airline at the ticket counter. We always recommend passengers start with a clean bag when they pack to ensure no firearms, weapons or other prohibited items are present."

If someone wants to travel with a firearm, they must pack it unloaded and locked in a hard-sided case and secure it in a checked bag. In addition, the firearm must be declared when the bag is checked at the ticket counter.