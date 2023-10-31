123Net to serve as network service provider for Detroit Pistons

(CBS DETROIT) - In a new partnership, 123Net, a Michigan-based Internet Service Provider, will serve as the network service provider for the Detroit Pistons.

According to a release from 123Net, the goal of this partnership is to improve the communication infrastructure at the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center.

This collaboration will provide the team with internet and network solutions for connectivity at the facility.

"Teamwork thrives on seamless connectivity, and our partnership with 123NET ensures a resilient digital ecosystem that will elevate the experience for our team and global fanbase," said Paul Rapier, Vice President of Information Technology for the Detroit Pistons. "123NET boasts a proven track record in delivering top-tier internet and connectivity services to businesses and communities statewide. We are excited to welcome 123NET to our team, enhancing our capabilities further."

The partnership starts during the 2023-24 season.

123Net is headquartered in Southfield and has provided high-quality fiber internet, colocation, and business voice services for 25 years.

"The Pistons were searching for a local Michigan partner, and 123NET brings a home court advantage to the table. The Pistons can be confident that 123NET has the ability and expertise to immediately assist the team with technology and customer services that go well beyond what national providers offer," said Dan Irvin, 123NET's CEO. "123NET is excited to see this partnership come to life and we look forward to cheering from the stands this season."

The $90 million training facility opened in 2019 in Detroit's New Center area. It is connected to the William Clay Ford Center for Athletic Medicine and also has a Plum Market and Planet Fitness attached to the facility, providing access to food and fitness for the surrounding community.

For more on the latest Detroit Pistons news, visit here.

The Detroit Pistons are scheduled to play the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Little Caesars Arena. For more information on the game, visit here.