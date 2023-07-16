12-year-old charged with dousing girl with acid in Detroit park

(CBS DETROIT) - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has filed charges against a 12-year-old girl in an apparent acid attack at a Detroit park.

Worthy said the attack took place at the park on Sunday, July 9.

The grandmother of 11-year-old victim Deaira Summers wrote in a social media post that Summers was playing at the park when there was an altercation between her cousin and another girl.

Debra Golston claimed that the suspect's mother returned to the park with the acid, and Summers was burned in the attack. Golston said that Summers spent four days at Children's Hospital being treated for second and third-degree burns on her back and is "lucky to be alive."

The 12-year-old suspect has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault.

Her next court hearing is on July 18.