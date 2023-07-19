12-year-old boy robbed of bike in Dearborn surprised with new one

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is in jail days after robbing a 12-year-old of his bike in Dearborn, but it's how a state official stepped up that helped save the day.

On Friday, Michigan state Rep. Alabas Farhat says the boy was pushed off his bike and forced to watch a grown man take it.

After he saw what happened, Farhat says he took matters into his own hands by surprising the young boy with a brand new one.

"There's two crimes that happened, Ibrahim. There's one that happened when the bike gets stolen, and then there's all the memories that get lost while the kid is waiting for that bike to come, and I wanted to try and help."

Since the incident, police say the man who stole the bike has turned himself in.

As for the little boy, he's back to enjoying his summer on his new bike.