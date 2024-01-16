Authorities seek 3 suspects after $11K worth of jewelry stolen from Great Lakes Crossing

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Auburn Hills Police Department is searching for three suspects who allegedly stole $11,000 worth of jewelry during a smash-and-grab robbery at Great Lakes Crossing mall.

The incident happened at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, at Helzberg Diamond Outlet store in the mall located at 4000 Baldwin Road.

Police responded to the store after receiving 911 calls reporting that three males who were wearing masks used hammers to break displays and take jewelry.

The suspect left the mall through "entry/exit six" and got into a black Buick SUV. The vehicle left the mall parking lot and got onto Baldwin Road.

Police say the employees were not assaulted or threatened during the incident.

Officers couldn't find the suspect vehicle when they arrived at the mall.

As they began investigating, they learned that while it was reported that shots were fired during the incident, this was confirmed to be false. The noise from the hammers smashing the glass case was mistaken for gunshots.

According to a release from the police department, all three suspects were wearing black hooded sweatshirts, gloves, surgical masks, and black hats and were described as 18-25 years of age.

Anyone who witnesses the incident or has any information is asked to contact Auburn Hills police at 248-370-9460.