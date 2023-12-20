110 pounds of ketamine found in traveler's baggage at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - 110 pounds of ketamine was found in a traveler's baggage at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport on Dec. 13, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

A citizen of the United Kingdom arrived on a flight from France and was selected for a second inspection, officers said.

An X-ray scan and physical search of two large suitcases, which the man claimed were given by a family member, revealed plastic bags filled with large white crystals, according to CBP.

The substance was ketamine, according to field tests.

At $90 per gram, the ketamine has a street value of over $4 million, CBP said.

CBP officers seized the ketamine and didn't let the traveler enter and he returned to France, according to a press release.

"Our drug interdiction mission is vital to protecting our nation and our communities from the dangers of illicit substances," Acting Port Director John Ammons said.