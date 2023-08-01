11 Michigan residents charged in connection to stealing over $4.5M in pandemic funds

(CBS DETROIT) - Eleven southeast Michigan residents have been charged in a 23-count indictment in connection to their alleged roles in a $4.5 million scheme targeting unemployment assistance funds during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each person involved in this insurance fraud scheme was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. They face up to 20 years in prison on the conspiracy to commit wire fraud/wire fraud charges and a mandatory two years on the aggravated identity theft charge.

The following residents were charged:

Marcellus Dunham, 23, of Redford

Jaylin Davis, 22, of Detroit

Daniel Holt, 21, and Day'on Holt, 22, both of Detroit

Daveontae White, 24, of West Bloomfield

Armani Haller, 22, of Clinton Township

Aaniya Carroll, 22, of Detroit

Laron Stroud, 23, of Detroit

Jaylin Qualls, 23, of Harper Woods

Cheikh Sene, 23, of Southfield

Deleonte Rogers, 23, of Westland

These individuals allegedly used stolen personal information from others to file fake claims for pandemic unemployment funds in several states, obtaining over $4.5 million in government funds.

"Unfortunately, many people believed they could defraud unemployment programs during the global pandemic and never face the consequences," said Devin J. Kowalski, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Detroit Field Office. "This investigation proves the FBI, and our state and federal partners, will continue to investigate and bring these criminals to justice no matter how long it takes."