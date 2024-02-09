$10K reward offered to find suspects who fatally shot Sterling Heights man in Detroit, stole his car

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest as police search for suspects wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a Sterling Heights man in Detroit.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, Thair Dado, 43, was taking out the trash in the evening at All Stars Beverage liquor store at 10649 W. Chicago when he saw people trying to steal his car.

At least one of the suspects fired shots, killing Dado.

The suspects left the scene in Dado's red Hyundai. Police described the suspects as being 16 to 21 years old and said the vehicle has heavy damage to the front end.

Initially, a $1,000 reward was offered through Detroit Rewards TV, but now Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

All tips will remain anonymous.